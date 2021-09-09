Suspect buys Air Jordans with Surfside Victim’s ID, resulting in fourth arrest.

After purchasing a pair of Jordan sneakers with a phony identification, a fourth suspect accused of stealing the identities of at least seven victims of the Surfside condo disaster was apprehended.

Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina, 20, used the name of a murdered victim in the building collapse to purchase the $130 pair of shoes found in his room, according to detectives.

Garcia-Medina is the brother of Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina, the case’s main suspect.

Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday morning with his sister and two other suspects, Rodney Choute and Kimberly Michelle Johnson. When State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the initial arrests, she did not mention his name.

Rundle did say during the Wednesday press conference that the investigation was still going on and that there could be additional co-conspirators.

Authorities searching Garcia-house Medina’s for a search warrant discovered a notebook containing “written directions on how to obtain free credit reports in [victims’] identities as well as instructions on how to execute sim swaps over the phone,” according to the arrest report.

There was merchandise, including Jordan sneakers, as well as documents proving the use of stolen credit cards.

The sneakers weren’t the only unusual purchase that led to the suspects’ identification.

Cacho-Medina allegedly used a credit card in the name of a victim of the Surfside collapse to purchase a $1,600 black Versace purse. She was later caught carrying the purse when she used another Surfside victim’s account to make a $2,600 charge at a Bloomingdale’s.

“This study also revealed that these people appear to be expert identity thieves. Rundle stated on Wednesday, “They’re professionals.” “Almost nothing else seems to be true, save for their names.”

Authorities have confirmed that the identity theft affected seven Surfside victims, five of whom are deceased and two of whom are still alive, while detectives believe that additional victims may have been affected.

Other Surfside victims’ families are asked to contact law police if they feel they may be victims of identity theft as well.

Multiple counts of identity theft, organized fraud schemes, and credit card trafficking have been filed against the suspects. If convicted of the charges, they may face 15 to 30 years in prison.

The Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center is where Garcia-Medina is being kept.

