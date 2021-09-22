Suspect Arrested After 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped Inside Moving Bus While Traveling With Her Family

Police in India reported Tuesday that a juvenile girl was allegedly raped inside a moving bus while traveling with her family.

On Monday, a 14-year-old unidentified girl from Shikodabad, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly sexually attacked while traveling from Delhi to her hometown on a double-decker AC coach private bus.

After the teen’s mother submitted a complaint, the police opened a case against two bus support employees and arrested one of them, according to The Times of India.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, the victim’s mother, who works in a textile industry in Delhi, boarded a bus to return to her hometown with her daughter and 18-year-old niece.

The two staff members, named by their first names Bablu and Anshu, began misbehaving with the girl after the bus had traveled about 10-15 kilometers, the victim’s mother alleged in a police complaint, according to Hindustan Times.

After a while, the bus came to a halt, and the girl’s mother exited to use the restroom. When she returned to the bus, she discovered that her daughter had vanished. Her daughter emerged from another cabin shortly after, saying that she had been raped by Anshu, according to the girl’s mother in the complaint.

Even after informing other passengers about the tragedy, the driver did not stop the bus, according to the victim’s mother. The bus was eventually stopped in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, by the woman’s relatives who were notified to the situation. By that time, the accused men had gotten away.

The victim’s mother filed a report on Tuesday, and both suspects were charged by the police. Anshu was charged with rape, while Bablu was charged with molestation and is still on the run, according to authorities.

A 33-year-old soldier was arrested in June in India for attempting to rape an 8-year-old girl when she was on a train with her family. The suspect kidnapped the youngster while she was sleeping and tried to rape her in a railway bathroom. He flung the youngster off of the moving train when she fought. The girl was discovered injured on the train track, which led to the discovery of the tragedy.