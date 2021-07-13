Susannah Reid chokes up reading a letter written by Ranvir Singh, who says his small kid encounters bigotry.

Marcus Rashford’s passionate answer to racist insults reduced Good Morning Britain hosts to tears, with Ranvir Singh sharing her own son’s racist experiences in the hopes of changing attitudes.

After missing a penalty in Sunday night’s Euro 2020 final, the Manchester United striker was one of three England players to face racist abuse.

The Football Association condemned the “disgusting” remarks, and Marcus Rashford issued a message on his own Twitter account apologising for the oversight but stating that he will always be proud of his identity as a “black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester.”

Marcus Rashford also shared a lovely note from Dexter, who is nine years old.

The following was written in the letter: “Because you are such a good person, I hope you will not be sad for long.

“Last year, you encouraged me to support others in need. Then, last night, you reminded me to be brave at all times.

“I’m proud of you; you’ll always be a hero in my eyes.”

Susanna Reid sobbed as she read the touching message, prompting a teary Ranvir Singh to exclaim, “That’s England.”

Ranvir used her own personal experiences to express her hope that the response to this will motivate people to rethink their minds.

She stated, ” “The point is, it speaks to our deepest desires for our children.

“My son has spoken about racism he has encountered at school. He’ll be nine years old.

“However, you think about it all the time, and you are fortunate if you don’t have to, and the only time you have to think about it is when one of your idols is in pain.”

Susanna answered by expressing her hope that the team “understands how many people love them, are proud of them, and have been inspired by them.”