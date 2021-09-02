Susanna Reid’s GMB ensemble has everyone asking the same question.

Susanna Reid made her second appearance on Good Morning Britain after her summer sabbatical, but her attire had people asking the same question.

Susanna wore a gorgeous pink silk dress to the program on Thursday morning, but some fans were perplexed by her choice of attire.

Many people said the same thing as Susanna arrived with her co-hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

Susanna’s wrap dress was mistaken for a dressing gown by many, who wondered if she was running late this morning.

“Is Susanna Reid wearing her dressing robe on breakfast television?” Colette Pare wondered.

“Good morning,” Lauren said. Susanna in her dressing gown has just turned on, and I’m a little confused.”

“And why is Susanna still in her housecoat?” Scully inquired.

“Should Susanna Reid stay on set in her dressing gown or go home and change into her work clothes?” Danny wondered.

“Did Susanna get up late?” Sheena inquired. She’s still in her dressing gown!”

“Susanna got up late this morning, would that explain the dressing gown?” Christopher asked.

Susanna and her co-hosts discussed many of the day’s issues, including the news that her former colleague Piers Morgan had been cleared by Ofcom after his tirade regarding Meghan Markle.

Susanna and Ben both spoke about the “tough” time in March when Piers departed the programme, and both said it had an influence on them.