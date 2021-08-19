Susanna Reid’s gesture astounded Kate Garraway of Good Morning Britain.

Susanna Reid is due to make a surprise comeback to Good Morning Britain tomorrow, and Kate Garraway has paid tribute to her.

Richard Bacon joined Kate on Thursday’s edition of the current affairs news series.

The ITV show is now alternating between guest hosts, and the two were scheduled to broadcast together for the rest of the week before Richard was replaced as anchor on Monday by Ranvir Singh.

However, the show will be shaken up again tomorrow when Richard announces that Susanna will return on Friday’s episode to allow Kate to take her children on vacation.

Kate has been caring for her husband Derek since he became gravely ill as a result of long-Covid problems, and she thanked Susanna for cutting her own summer vacation short so she could fit the much-needed respite into her busy schedule.

“I simply wanted to say a huge thank you to Susanna since she’s been so gracious,” she remarked. I had a very short window in which everyone could come and watch Derek so that I could go away with the kids.”

It will be Kate and her family’s first vacation without her spouse, and she admits it will be strange not to be by Derek’s side.

“The three of us are extremely emotional about moving abroad without him,” she said.

“It feels strange, but we need to do it in order to take a break and return feeling rejuvenated.”

Susanna was supposed to remain off the show until September, but Kate disclosed that no one else was available to fill in for her.

Richard expressed his delight that Kate was able to take a much-needed vacation and complimented his co-host on her nomination for a National Television Award for Finding Derek.

Kate said earlier this week that she hoped Derek would be well enough to attend the awards, but she now doubts that this will be the case.

“It would just be a nice thing for him to realize how much everything he has been through has affected him,” she said.

