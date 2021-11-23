Susanna Reid’s dramatic shift in appearance is a ‘can’t unsee’ for fans.

Susanna Reid’s Instagram followers noticed something unusual about her knee while she was showing off her outfit of the day.

This Thursday, the Good Morning Britain host returned to the ITV show and decided to show fans what she was wearing.

She was dressed in a bright red long-sleeved dress with a lovely knotted tassel at the top and a length that fell just past the knee.

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain clashes with Dominic Raab of the Conservative Party in a sleaze row.

She beamed into the camera while wearing a black stiletto with a gold stripe across it to match the outfit.

Her supporters swarmed the comments section with messages praising the TV hostess and telling her how stunning she looked.

However, a few individuals spotted something unusual about her knee.

With a teddy bear emoji and a sobbing laughing emoji, Linda said, “There’s defo a teddy bear on your knee.”

Susanna noticed the humor in the comment and re-posted it with a screenshot of the user’s statements and the caption, “She’s not wrong.”

Fans thought it was humorous and continued to offer their thoughts in the comments section.

“Once it’s been seen, it can’t be unseen,” Richard replied.

“The best knees have faces,” Hayley said, using laughing face emojis.

“Looks like the bear from the Barney bear cakes,” Rob said.

“Oh bless you, you look fantastic, and we’re all giggling at your knee!” Graham exclaimed.