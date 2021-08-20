Susanna Reid’s ‘crazy’ behavior astounded a guest on Good Morning Britain.

On Susanna Reid’s return to Good Morning Britain, a guest lambasted her morning drink habit as “nutty.”

Susanna was supposed to take a break until September, but she surprised everyone by hosting alongside Richard Bacon on Friday’s edition of the news show.

Kate Garraway, 50, took a break from her ITV breakfast show to take her children on vacation at a time when her husband Derek was still recovering from a long-term illness.

On the first segment of the broadcast, Susanna and Richard were joined by Jeffrey Archer to discuss the aftermath of the Afghan conflict.

As the passage came to an end, the 81-year-old novelist couldn’t help but wonder why Susanna was holding two drinks in her hands.

“They can’t both be coffee and they can’t both be tea,” he explained.

“One is tea, and the other is coffee,” Susanna emphasized, “because my tastes fluctuate during the morning.”

It was Jeffrey Archer’s final appearance on the show as a regular commentator, and he slammed the oddity as “nutty.”

Co-host Richard Bacon, on the other hand, was more enthusiastic about the concept.

“That’s fantastic,” he said. I have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and want everything at once. What a brilliant concept.”