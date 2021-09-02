Susanna Reid retaliates after GMB fans compare her clothing to a robe.

Susanna Reid has spoken out after her dress on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain caused a fuss.

Susanna arrived on the ITV show dressed in a pink silky gown that many viewers mistook for a dressing gown.

Many others turned to social media to compare Susanna to someone who hadn’t bothered to change for work.

Susanna Reid’s GMB ensemble has everyone asking the same question.

Susanna was obliged to address the matter on the show after receiving so many comments, before going on to discuss it further on Instagram.

“I want to stress out that I did get dressed this morning; I didn’t come in in my dressing gown,” Susanna stated.

“I like it as a look,” commented her co-host Ben Shephard, while fellow presenter Kate Garraway said, “I think you look great what are you talking about.”

“It wasn’t in the dressing gown section,” Susanna explained, “but I did buy it online.”

Susanna posted a side-by-side shot of herself in the dress and the dress online after the program.

Instagram

It didn’t appear like a dressing gown on the [email protected]@marksandspence r,” she captioned it.

Her famous friends and admirers rushed to her defense.

“Oh gosh Susanna,” Carol Vorderman exclaimed. I’ve done considerably worse….on a regular basis….you wore it well….brought a smile to my face in the morning.”

“It looks stunning!!!” stated susannaedits. You can use it as nightwear or daywear, so it’s versatile.”

“It still looks wonderful, made everyone happy, internet shopping,” andrew ooz commented.

“You looked lovely in it,” david aitken1967 added.