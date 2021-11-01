Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain was perplexed by Richard Madeley’s eerie encounter.

Richard Madeley’s description of his ghostly encounter on today’s Good Morning Britain left Susanna Reid perplexed.

They were hosting the ITV news broadcast on Monday when they introduced Andi Peters to advertise a competition with a prize of a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Susanna, on the other hand, was perplexed when her co-host interrupted the segment to explain why the wonderful theme park gives him “the shivers.”

“I saw a ghost when I was there,” he explained.

Susanna, a skeptic, retorted, “Oh, here we go.”

Richard stated that the narrative was too long to tell, but Susanna returned to the subject later in the show to learn the whole story.

Before regaling the story of how he encountered a ghostly figure in his Paris hotel room, the 65-year-old presenter remarked that Susanna’s underwhelmed response reminded him of his wife Judy Finnigan.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and realized Judi had gotten out of bed,” he explained.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh, is she sleep walking?’ and my hand brushed up against the actual Judy, who was sleeping next to me.”

The figure then “raced across the room at extraordinary speed,” according to Richard, before the terrified broadcaster leapt out of his bed to discover the hotel door was closed and the room had become “extremely cold.”

Susanna Reid burst out laughing at the topic, baffled as to why her co-host had ever brought it up.

“Can I just point out that it has nothing to do with Disneyland Paris,” she joked. It was merely a Parisian hotel.

“That’s like claiming that Buckingham Palace is haunted just because you slept in a London hotel.”

“Listen, you asked for the narrative,” Richard retorted.

Richard’s ghost story was met with skepticism by viewers of the show on Twitter.

“Oh Richard really,” Lauren joked.

“Had a couple beers that night then Richard?” Warren inquired.

“I believe Richard would be the last person they see,” Peter speculated.

“Ghost,” remarked another user. Richard, you’ve had one too many gins before bed.” Other fans of the show, on the other hand, felt the story scared them.

“Well, I enjoy #RichardMadeley and that,” Catika explained.

