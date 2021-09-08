Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain was left red-faced following an embarrassing name gaffe.

During today’s program of Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid was left red-faced.

For Wednesday’s broadcast of the ITV news programme, the 50-year-old news anchor was joined by Ben Shephard.

They chatted with pundits Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire about the most recent news, including Boris Johnson’s statement that he will raise National Insurance to fund social care reforms.

While arguing who should become Secretary of State for Education in the anticipated cabinet reshuffle, journalists from the Mirror and Daily Mail clashed.

Liz Truss is supposedly being lined up for the role, according to Andrew Pierce, who was slammed by Kevin Maguire.

“Truss is a show-pony who likes to parade around causing culture wars,” he remarked.

Susanna Reid stepped in to add another name to the hat after The Mail columnist condemned the remarks as “sexist.”

“What about Amanda Millman?” she inquired.

Susanna was corrected, as she meant Amanda Milling, the Conservative Party’s Chairperson.

“You got the Amanda bit right,” Kevin Maguire laughed.

After the name mix-up, the presenter promptly apologized and appeared embarrassed.

“Sorry, I’m almost there,” she explained. Would I be able to pass an exam on who the Tory chairman is?”

Ben Shephard, her co-host, laughed off the remark, joking that it should be forgiven because it was still early in the morning.

“It’s early,” he joked. Reid gets another cup of coffee.”