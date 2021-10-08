Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain responds to a guest’s ‘ageist’ remarks.

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain responded to a guest’s “ageist” remarks on Thursday’s show.

On Thursday’s edition of the morning news program, the 50-year-old broadcaster was joined by Ben Shepherd.

They examined the latest headlines with Michael Portillo and journalist Jenny Kleeman in the show’s opening portion.

The video of Conservative welfare director Therese Coffey singing ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’ hours before cancelling the £20-a-week benefit increase was one of the subjects discussed.

Jenny Kleeman slammed the clip, saying it was produced to illustrate “how fun” Conservative MPs are, and that “the concept that somebody over the age of 35 enjoys going out to a nightclub is rather weird.”

Michael Portillo, a former Tory lawmaker, was appalled by the statement, calling it “ageist.”

He stated, ” “I’m sorry, but how is ageism tolerated on television? Jenny, I’m calling you out on your ageism.

“I just want to point out that ageism appears to be the final obstacle. I’m not going to make anti-ageist statements against anyone over the age of 25 or over the age of 65.” Susanna Reid was also taken aback by the remark, but believes that all adults should feel at ease in nightclubs.

“I defend the freedom of anyone over 35 – and even anyone over 50 – to dance in nightclubs,” she stated.

“Don’t you believe the concept is that older people don’t do it very well?” Kate Garraway said, “therefore I’d also like to protect the right to dance even if you’re not a very good dancer.”

Twitter users who were watching the broadcast also used the social media channel to respond to the comments.

“I am in my 40s and still enjoy a nice club night or music event,” Missie added.

Jenna said, “Oh my god, what did I just hear? It’s never too late to have a good time. On a Saturday night, I go to a working men’s club where many of the members are retirees and where there is more partying than in many other pubs.” “Dancing is an expression it’s not about being a great dancer #GMB anyone of any,” another person said. The summary comes to a conclusion.”