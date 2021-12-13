Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain isn’t on the show.

Fans were perplexed when Susanna Reid was absent from today’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

Susanna normally hosts the ITV show every weekday except Fridays, so viewers were surprised to learn that she was missing this morning and that Ranvir Singh had stepped in to co-host with Adil Ray.

Susanna’s absence was not mentioned on the show, although many speculated that she could be enjoying her Christmas break starting today.

As co-host Adil Ray discusses GMB’s Christmas party’snub,’ Kate Garraway gets red-faced.

On Twitter, fans expressed their disbelief and alarm.

“Has Susanna already broken up for Christmas #gmb?” Annie wondered.

Jo expressed herself as follows: “Today on # GMB, I’m missing @susannareid100 or @kategarraway… I do enjoy watching @adilray confront Javid about illegal Tory Christmas parties.” Another user commented: “Susanna, how are you doing today? I hope you’re doing well?” During the show, hosts Ranvir and Adil spoke with Danny Miller, an ITV Emmerdale star and winner of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and then quizzed Health Secretary Sajid Javid about the Omicron type.

Susanna has been silent during her absence, but she just celebrated her 51st birthday, thanking her parents for 51 years of life.