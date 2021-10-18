Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain is still getting acclimated to a huge production overhaul.

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain claimed she felt “discombobulated” once the show’s social distancing measures were loosened.

Richard Madeley and the 50-year-old were hosting today’s edition of the ITV news series.

Since the Coronavirus epidemic erupted in March 2020, the broadcasters have been required to sit 2 meters apart while broadcasting the show.

The presenters, on the other hand, were overjoyed to learn that the constraints had been lifted, as the show had dropped the image that made the hosts appear to be seated next to each other for the first time.

“Look, my arm isn’t disappearing into cyberspace,” Richard explained. For the first time in two years, we’re literally sitting next to one other again.” Susanna stated that she was still getting adjusted to the major shift in the production.

“It’s actually rather discombobulating,” she remarked.

“Shall we go back to the way we were?” Richard joked in answer. “I’m a little more at ease.” Susanna then explained how the show’s production had been altered so that they could sit next to each other.

“So we’ve eased the social distancing on this program,” she explained. As a result, we’ve sat a little closer together.” Following that, Richard discussed the challenges of hosting the show while sitting so far apart.

“We’ll get used to it,” the 65-year-old remarked, “since co-presenting is about co-presenting very closely together, and it’s been rather difficult.”

“At the very least, I can hear you.” It’s been difficult at times to hear you.” Susanna joked as Richard got closer to his co-host, “That’s close enough.”