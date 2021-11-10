Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain gushes about Judge Rinder’s turnaround.

Rob Rinder’s image transformation on Good Morning Britain left Susanna Reid speechless.

For the first of the celebrity judge’s two guest presenting stints, the couple hosted today’s edition of the ITV show.

Off-screen, Rob and Susanna have a deep friendship, as he characterized the 50-year-old broadcaster as one of his best friends when he expressed his excitement to be on the show.

“I believe that my experience as a seasoned barrister will serve me well in presenting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating that I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa,” he said.

“Plus, who wouldn’t want the opportunity to co-host GMB with one of their closest friends?”

On today’s show, they revealed a throwback photo of Susanna’s good buddy as a child, and Susanna was left speechless.

She stated, ” “This morning, we’ve had Rob Rinder on the show, even when he was younger.

“Rob Rinder is a teeny-tiny Rob Rinder. Oh, my soul! To be honest, I think it’s adorable.” She joked that Ranvir Singh hadn’t changed his appearance as he read the morning headlines.

She chuckled: “You have the same appearance. Of course, you’re dressed in a tuxedo.” Judge Rinder’s attendance on the show was well-received by viewers, who praised him on Twitter.

“Isn’t Rob Rinder amazing as a host, what a quiet and tranquil show (so far) today!” Fi exclaimed.

“Rob Rinder is a breath of fresh air,” Steph added.

Samuel had this to say: “Keep Judge Rinder on the job. The guy is a hoot.” “Can we please keep Rob Rinder on the show?” Lorraine asked. Lisa stated, “Rob Rinder on gmb #GMB is one of my favorites. We need to keep him on the team.”