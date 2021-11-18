Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain clashes with Dominic Raab of the Conservative Party in a sleaze row.

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain was involved in a heated debate with Dominic Raab on today’s show.

Together with Ben Shephard, the 50-year-old broadcaster hosted Thursday’s edition of the ITV news series.

The presenters spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister about plans for HS2 and the Northern Powerhouse being downgraded.

Tracey Babin, a Labour lawmaker, condemned the planned news as another another “failed promise.”

Boris Johnson confessed it was a “gross error” to support former MP Owen Paterson for repeatedly breaching lobbying laws, putting the Conservative party under fire in recent weeks.

According to a YouGov poll, 60% of those polled believe the Conservatives have a reputation for being sleazy or unscrupulous.

Mr Raab said that the party “has to address the problem,” adding that the House of Commons passed a new resolution last night prohibiting paid lobbying or consulting by MPs on political matters.

Susanna Reid, on the other hand, was critical of the revised resolution.

She stated, ” “You just stated that political lobbying is prohibited. Under the old laws, political lobbying was already prohibited. That’s where Owen Paterson got himself into trouble.

“You tried to tone down the standards that MPs were held to two weeks ago. You’ve just admitted that was a tremendous mistake, and now you’re making a complete 180-degree turn.” Mr. Raab retorted: “Susanna, I’m paying close attention and hoping to get a chance to respond.

“Lobbying has been prohibited, but consulting has not been prohibited. The government made that announcement last night.

“That was a general point of agreement with the Labour Party, but the government imposed a new limit on the amount of outside interest an MP can have, ensuring that your primary emphasis is on your constituents.

“We requested that the standards committee draft that specific regulation by January. Beyond paid advocacy or lobbying, there are two major areas that are brand new, and it’s imperative that we address them.”