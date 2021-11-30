Susanna Reid of GMB scolds the camera operator on-air as the velvet outfit distracts the audience.

Susanna Reid jokingly chastised the camera operator on Good Morning Britain for focusing too much on her clothing.

The 50-year-old joined Ben Shephard on the morning show to discuss the coronavirus, I’m A Celebrity, and other topics.

The issue of Christmas came up during this morning’s talk, and Susanna said she was inspired by the holiday season when she chose her clothing.

“Christmas has come early, and I’ve gone early with the velvet because I was inspired…” she explained.

“Ranvir is particularly enthusiastic about your look this morning,” Ben interjected.

“I said you looked like a glass of merlot,” Ranvir added.

“Smooth, full-body Merlot – that’s definitely too much, isn’t it?” Ben wondered.

Susanna, on the other hand, watched the camera operator pan down her dress while Ben was speaking.

“That was a bit of a pan Stuart,” she added.

Susanna responded, “The complete fashion pan,” and Ben and Ranvir burst out laughing.

“I was inspired by the Christmas trees yesterday,” Susanna continued.

Fans at home were enthralled by her outfit, with many posting comments on social media.

Christine wrote on Twitter: “@susannareid100 @susannareid100 @susannareid Susanna, I really like your velvet dress today. Where did it come from?” Julie stated, “@susannareid100 @susannareid100 @susannareid I’m really digging today’s clothing; the color is stunning and it looks great on you.” Mande wrote on Twitter: “@susannareid100 @susannareid100 @susannareid This morning’s outfit is stunning.” “Good morning, Susanna,” George began, “so great, absolutely amazing, lovely burgundy velvet outfit.”