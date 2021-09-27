Susanna Reid is enraged by the UK government’s failure to show up for the GMB.

After Government ministers refused to come on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid expressed her amusement.

Thousands of petrol stations have gone dry as a result of “frenzied” panic buying, as ministers have been told that their plan to address the HGV driver crisis will not avoid empty store shelves this Christmas.

In an effort to keep grocery shelves stocked with turkeys and address fuel delivery issues, the government has proposed a temporary visa plan that will allow 5,000 foreign HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry workers into the UK on three-month contracts up until Christmas Eve.

After seeing a tiny girl crying in McDonald’s, a homeless woman takes her mother by surprise.

The British Retail Consortium, on the other hand, warned that relaxing immigration regulations to address supply chain difficulties would be “too little, too late” for the holiday season.

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain was taken aback when no government minister appeared on the show today to speak on the situation.

“We can confirm that we do not have a minister of her Majesty’s Government on the show this morning, despite the fact that there is a petrol scarcity on the forecourts,” Susanna stated.

“I know everyone is concerned about a food shortage,” she added. We don’t want to alarm everyone, but there is a severe lack of HGV drivers right now, and this is causing concern.”

“I think government communication is crucial at any time, and the messaging between the government and the public,” said co-host Alastair Campbell.

“However, I believe it is never more necessary than when things get heated and people start to worry about these kinds of things.

“It amazes me that they don’t put up ministers who can be criticized and debated.”