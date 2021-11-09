Susanna Reid expresses regret for being “insensitive” to the lesbian couple.

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain apologized for a “insensitive” question she asked on today’s show.

With Martin Lewis, the 50-year-old presenter hosted today’s edition of the ITV news series.

Megan and Whitney Bacon-Evans, a lesbian couple seeking for a baby, were interviewed on Tuesday’s episode.

The married couple is preparing to sue the NHS for discrimination, claiming that same-sex couples have a harder time starting a family through the program.

Susanna, on the other hand, was horrified when she made a blunder while inquiring about their family plans.

“What are your dreams, what are your hopes?” she inquired. Who wants to be the mother? What is your ideal number of children?” “Well, we both want to be mum…” Megan replied. Susanna was flushed after the gaffe and apologized profusely for being “insensitive.”

“I’m sorry,” she said. Of course you both want to be mothers, as in, you’ll both be mothers… I apologize for offending you.” “Who wants to carry the baby?” Susanna rephrased the question. Whitney moved on from the gaffe and assured that her companion will take the stage first.

“Hopefully, Megan will go first,” she remarked. It was only natural because she was a year older.”