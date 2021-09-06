Susanna Reid comes to the aid of an ITV colleague who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Following his tragic cancer diagnosis, Susanna Reid has offered a message of support to her ITV colleague.

After speaking about his struggle with cancer, the Good Morning Britain host reached out to ITN editor Geoff Hill.

Susanna paid a heartfelt homage to the journalist’s character on Twitter.

“A courageous man with a wonderful support team,” she remarked. @geoffhillitv @CureLeukaemia sending strength ”

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 and has spoken out on social media about his courageous battle with cancer.

He told MailOnline that his treatment included a stem cell transplant as well as 100 rounds of chemotherapy, and that he had consumed over 6,000 medications since his diagnosis.

The journalist claimed that he is not yet “out of the woods,” and Susanna’s followers echoed her concerns in the comments section.

“Such bravery, Geoff,” one person said. You’re an amazing man, and I genuinely hope and pray that you overcome this. Good luck with everything. Susanna is also to be commended for sharing this; it is admirable of her.”

“Well said Susanna, just incredible,” commented another. Geoff Hill, best of luck.”

“Geoff Hill,” said a third. Such a nice person and a great journalist.”

“Thatâ€TMs really awful, sending tons of love to him x,” wrote a fourth.