Susanna Reid Announces Break From ITV’s Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid has revealed she will be taking a short break from her role on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

During the broadcast on Thursday, April 3, Susanna and her co-host, Ed Balls, guided viewers through a variety of news stories, including the billions made by criminal gangs selling counterfeit goods online and President Donald Trump’s new 10% tariffs on UK exports, particularly on cars and steel.

As the show neared its conclusion, Susanna shared the news of her brief absence with viewers, assuring them of her return. “See you in a couple of weeks. I’m going to go and spend some time off. I will be back, do not fear,” she said, before handing over to Lorraine Kelly. Ed Balls closed the show with, “Susanna, we’ll see you in a couple of weeks’ time.”

While Susanna’s absence has not been officially confirmed to have a permanent replacement, it’s likely that fellow presenters such as Ranvir Singh, Kate Garraway, or Charlotte Hawkins will step in during her time away.

Susanna’s Time on Good Morning Britain

Susanna has been a central figure on Good Morning Britain since 2014, having previously hosted BBC Breakfast, Sunday Morning Live, and The Andrew Marr Show. She typically appears from Monday to Wednesday, alternating co-presenters, and has become a key part of the morning programme’s success.

In other news, Susanna faced backlash for a remark about Meghan Markle during Thursday’s episode. After discussing Trump’s import taxes, Susanna quipped, “Right, the one question we haven’t asked is how is this going to affect you if you’ve bought products from Meghan Markle’s new range. Frankly, that is the big question this morning.”

Her comment did not sit well with many viewers, with several venting their frustration on X (formerly Twitter). One user tweeted, “FFS… how is Susanna Reid making Trump Tariffs about Meghan Markle?”

Good Morning Britain continues to air weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX, starting at 6 a.m.