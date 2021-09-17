Susan Berman’s murder trial found Robert Durst guilty.

Robert Durst, a New York millionaire, was convicted guilty of the murder of his friend Susan Berman.

A jury found the 78-year-old real estate heir guilty in the 2000 shooting of Berman after months of testimony and hours of debate.

Prosecutors claimed Durst shot Berman to keep her from exposing him in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen Durst. Berman, 55, was discovered dead in Beverly Hills one hour before her scheduled police interview.

According to court documents and CNN reporting, chief prosecutor John Lewin asked Durst on the stand, “Did you kill Susan Berman?”

Durst replied, “No.”

“But if you had, wouldn’t you lie about it?” Lewin enquired.

Durst replied, “Correct,” acknowledging that he would be willing to lie in court.