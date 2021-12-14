Survivors of the Afghan drone strike are angry that US troops will not be punished, and they are still waiting to be relocated.

Survivors of a US drone strike in Afghanistan are outraged that the troops responsible for the deaths of ten of their family members will not be held accountable.

On Tuesday, three of Zemerai Ahmadi’s brothers discussed the horrific strike that took place on August 29. They also said the US has yet to approach them about compensation or relocating out of Afghanistan. They believe they were eligible for evacuation since Ahmadi works for a humanitarian group in the United States.

Emal, Ahmadi’s younger brother, remarked, “We haven’t heard anything.” “The longer it takes, the riskier it becomes for us.” The family has been advocating for the strike’s perpetrators to be appropriately punished. However, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that no referrals for discipline will be made against the generals who authorized the strike at US Central Command and Special Operations Command. When questioned why he made this decision, brother Romal stated that he wants the forces who are carrying out the attack to feel the same anguish he does.

He declared, “America is a superpower.” “Because we have no power, we leave it to God to punish them.” Ahmadi, along with 9 other family members, were murdered in the hit. Romal’s three small children and Emal’s three-year-old daughter were among those killed in the strike.

Following the Taliban’s control of the country in mid-August, the strike that murdered Ahmadi and his family took place.

It also happened just days after a suicide bomber from the Islamic State killed 13 American personnel and 169 Afghans at a Kabul airport gate. The car they were following posed an immediate threat, so US forces opted to strike.

Kirby stated that the US was still willing to compensate the Ahmadis financially and maybe relocate them out of Afghanistan. When asked why it was taking so long, Kirby explained that the US wanted it done safely.

Every day the Ahmadis remain in Kabul puts them in danger. According to rumors on the street, the US has already paid them, and thieves are eager to get their hands on the cash, according to Emal.

He stated that they are also receiving phone threats. If they don’t pay them money, the callers threaten to kill them.

