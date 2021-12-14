Survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse reach a $380 million settlement.

After a five-year legal battle with the USA Gymnastics regulatory body, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOC), and their insurers, sexual assault survivors of former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar achieved a $380 million settlement on Monday.

The settlement, which was certified during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis, would cover claims by Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney, as well as 500 other athletes, who were assaulted over the course of three decades. According to the Wall Street Journal, the amount is among the largest ever paid to victims of sex abuse.

“USA Gymnastics regrets the anguish and pain that Survivors have experienced as a result of this organization’s acts and inactions,” said Li Li Leung, President and CEO of USA Gymnastics.

Biles, Raisman, and Maroney testified about their abuse and blamed Nassar’s actions on the FBI, USAG, and USOPC.

According to Reuters, USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) agreed to dedicate some of their board seats to survivors as part of the settlement, as well as enact other new measures aimed at safeguarding athletes from potential abuse.

“This settlement is the consequence of hundreds of survivors’ bravery in refusing to be silent in the face of legal difficulties, long odds, and the greatest corporate legal expertise money can buy.” On Monday, John Manly, an attorney for the plaintiffs, stated, “The power of their story eventually won the day.”

Following the announcement of the settlement, Rachael Denhollander, one of the first women to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault, turned to Twitter to thank all of the survivors who helped bring the disgraced doctor down.

“At long last, this chapter has come to an end. The hard task of reform and reconstruction may now begin. What happens next will determine if justice is served and change is made,” she wrote.

According to the Journal, the settlement will almost probably allow USA Gymnastics to emerge from bankruptcy as the sport’s governing organization under its new leadership. This is mostly owing to TIG Insurance Company’s agreement to pay a significant chunk of the funds.