Survivors of domestic violence in Afghanistan are being forced to return to abuse or live in an abandoned prison.

Twenty women in a domestic violence shelter who had escaped abusive houses and marriages found themselves in a new form of captivity once the Taliban took power.

When the Taliban arrived at the shelter in northern Afghanistan, they offered the women the choice of returning to their violent families, some of which threatened them with death if they left, or being taken into Taliban custody.

While the majority of the women elected to return home, one survivor who chose to join the Taliban claimed to know at least one woman who was killed, most likely by an enraged family member.

Salima, a survivor who gave her name to the Associated Press, went with the Taliban, unaware of what would happen to her and with nowhere else to go. She was placed in the women’s portion of an abandoned prison by the Taliban, where she claims to be safe thus far.

Women in Afghanistan’s very traditional and frequently tribal society are typically subjected to ancient norms of behavior that hold them responsible for the honor of their families, whether under Taliban authority or not. They may be executed merely for marrying the man of their choice. They are frequently married when they reach puberty. It is considered disgraceful to flee an abusive husband. Hundreds of women are imprisoned for so-called “morality offences,” such as adultery or fleeing from home, despite the fact that they are not legally crimes under Afghan law.

Activists have built dozens of women’s shelters around Afghanistan over the last two decades. Conservative Afghans, including government officials, viewed them with mistrust even before the Taliban took over, as locations that helped women and girls reject their families or abet “moral crimes.”

Women’s shelters are only one example of a slew of social changes that have emerged in the previous two decades or didn’t exist when the Taliban last ruled in 1996, including everything from social media and the internet to businesswomen and female judges. The hard-line insurgent group is grappling with how to deal with the changes since overrunning Kabul and surging into power on August 15, with the Taliban leadership at times unsure and fighters on the ground responding. This is a condensed version of the information.