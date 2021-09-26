Survivor’s courageous remarks to abuser decades later.

A 51-year-old man from Runcorn has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of a series of historical child sex abuse charges dating back to the late 1980s.

On August 26, jurors found Philip Cook, of Arndale, Beechwood, guilty of nine charges of indecent assault on a child.

Prosecuting lawyer Cheryl Mottram said on Thursday at Liverpool Crown Court that the accusations indicated an escalation of escalating crimes from touching to behavior that may be classified as rape.

Ms Mottram detailed the heinous assault, which included sex acts and “simulated sexual intercourse” and was perpetrated on a young lad under the age of 12.

Cook was an adult teenager when the crimes were committed in Liverpool in the late 1980s.

When Cook’s victim began to confide in those close to him, the situation became public, prompting counseling sessions and the participation of Merseyside Police.

Cook denied the allegations but was found guilty at trial.

His adult victim made a compelling impact statement in which he asserted his identification as a “child sexual abuse survivor.”

“I never wanted to believe you were a ‘paedophile,’ because that meant I was abused and you were the abuser,” he stated.

“You were someone I loved, someone I trusted, and someone with whom I wanted to spend time and play the game.

“I was too little to realize I was being groomed, and I was too young to realize you were exploiting me.

“You were of legal age to understand that what you were doing was wrong and that you shouldn’t have been doing it.

“You weren’t a game-playing friend of mine.”

The abuse survivor described the catastrophic impact on his life and how it took him years to realize “it’s not my fault,” adding that he has prayed for his abuser and will “forgive” him one day.

Defending attorney Jo Maxwell claimed Cook was of “hitherto or antecedent good character,” with no past convictions or offenses dating back to the late 1980s.

“He has spent the previous 10 years or thereabouts running a well-respected animal rescue,” she said, referring to the “significant period of time” since the assault occurred.

