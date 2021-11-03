Survivor of the Parkland shooting David Hogg warns that the Supreme Court’s decision may result in more gun violence victims.

David Hogg, a Parkland survivor, warned the Supreme Court against overturning New York’s gun permit law, warning that their decision could result in more gun violence victims like himself.

“I can’t tell you how troubling it is knowing that what is going to be decided here today could very much effect whether or not there are future survivors with us that we don’t even know yet,” Hogg said outside the Supreme Court Building on Wednesday morning.

“Seeing how this club, that nobody wants to be a part of, continues to grow is one of the most troubling realities of doing this work over the past four years,” he continued.

The 21-year-old gun control activist gained to notoriety as a student survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, in which 17 people were killed and another 17 were injured. It was the deadliest high school shooting in the history of the United States.

On Wednesday, Hogg joined other gun rights activists in Washington, D.C., to protest what is expected to be the Supreme Court’s most important gun rights decision since 2008, when the Heller case established a countrywide right to have a gun at home for self-defense.

The last time the court heard a case on the Second Amendment, Hogg’s team’s judicial advocacy team, which comprises of four undergraduate researchers, was about six years old.

He questioned the audience, "Do you know how old they were when Heller was decided?" "They were in first grade at the time. We must not allow this to be passed down to future generations. That is why we have come together today." He continued, "We're here at the Supreme Court to make that plea to our government to value our people over the destructive gun lobby that filed this lawsuit." "Do not take away what little legal protection there is." The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen on Wednesday, a case challenging New York's gun permit legislation, which requires a person seeking a gun license to carry a firearm outside their home to show "proper cause." Gun control supporters have cautioned that a decision on New York's law might have far-reaching implications for the rest of the country.