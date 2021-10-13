Survivor of COVID who was in a coma for weeks ‘I’m Alive Because of You,’ said the hospital staff.

“I’m alive because of you,” a COVID-19 victim who had been in a coma for several weeks recently returned to a Florida hospital to thank staff workers.

After spending several weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, Maureen Woods, 56, of Levi County, recently returned to the Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital in Ocoee to thank staff personnel, according to local news station WESH 2 News.

“Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me and my hubby while I’ve been here. Words can’t describe how appreciative I am “According to WESH, Woods informed hospital staff members when she returned.

Woods was brought to the hospital for the first time on July 24 due to pain from a kidney stone. She went into septic shock after being hospitalised, her lung collapsed, and she was eventually infected with COVID-19.

“My organs began to shut down. It appeared to be a desperate situation. They had my husband summon the rest of the family “she stated

Woods stayed in the hospital for a total of 53 days, including 39 days in the Critical Care Unit. She had been in a coma for about three weeks and was struggling for her life.

“Her oxygen levels had plummeted to dangerously low levels. We had some pretty difficult chats with her at some key stages “Dr. Joel Santora of Orlando Health told the television station.

Before being discharged, she was transported to the hospital’s rehab unit.

“It’s a monument to the team’s dedication, passion, and Maureen’s determination to live—faith, medicine. It’s a fantastic combo “Santora explained.

While seeing how many different staff members working to help her was “overwhelming,” Woods said it was “gratifying” to be able to thank them for everything they did for her and her husband.

“To have someone like me come through all of this and thank them and say, ‘I’m alive because of you,'” she added. “I hope they feel good about what they’ve accomplished tonight.” “There were times when we didn’t know whether my wife was going to make it,” Woods’ husband, Clay, told WESH about his wife’s stay in the hospital. “They were advising me to think positively and that ‘we’ve got the best doctors and the best people caring after her,'” I recall them saying. This is a condensed version of the information.