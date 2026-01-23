Survivor of Brutal Serial Killer Attack Recounts Ordeal and Pursuit of Justice

A woman who survived a brutal attack by one of America’s most notorious serial killers has bravely shared her harrowing story. Holly Dunn, who was only 21 at the time, endured a nightmarish ordeal on August 29, 1997, when she found herself in the clutches of Angel Maturino Resendiz, later known as the Railroad Killer. Her boyfriend, Chris Maier, was murdered that night, and Holly was left for dead, but against all odds, she survived and ultimately played a pivotal role in bringing her attacker to justice.

The Night of Horror

On that fateful evening, Holly and Chris, both students at the University of Kentucky, left a party in Lexington and wandered towards nearby railway tracks. They planned to relax and enjoy some beers. As they sat near an electrical box, a man approached them, asking for money. When Holly and Chris explained they were students with no cash, Resendiz grew violent, forcing Chris to kneel while he bound his hands with his own backpack straps.

Holly described the fear that gripped her: “I thought, ‘This man is going to hurt us.’” As Resendiz briefly walked away, Holly managed to free her hands but remained restrained by her legs. When Resendiz returned, he was carrying what appeared to be a heavy rock, which he used to strike Chris in the head. Chris fell motionless to the ground, and Holly knew at that moment her life was in jeopardy.

Realizing she was about to be assaulted, Holly fought back with everything she had—kicking, screaming, and trying to escape. But Resendiz was armed, and he held a knife to her neck, threatening her. “Look how easily I could kill you,” he warned before stabbing her in the neck. Holly recalled feeling her resolve break, resigned to whatever fate awaited her. Despite her desperate pleas for mercy, Resendiz raped her, while Holly memorized every detail of his face, scars, and tattoos, telling herself, “If I make it through this, I will get you.”

After the assault, Resendiz struck Holly several times in the face and head with a piece of plywood, before leaving her on the ground, assuming she was dead. Holly, however, defied the odds, waking up hours later and managing to drag herself to a nearby house for help. Her injuries were severe: she had lost four pints of blood, fractured her jaw, and suffered a broken eye socket. She spent five days in the hospital, recovering from the physical wounds, while grappling with the emotional toll of surviving such a brutal attack.

The Search for Justice

Though Holly’s DNA was collected from the crime scene, the investigation initially stalled due to the lack of a national DNA database. It wasn’t until December 1998, after the brutal murder of Dr. Claudia Benton in Texas, that investigators linked Resendiz to both crimes. A nationwide manhunt ensued, and in July 1999, Resendiz surrendered to authorities. Holly became a key witness during his trial, where she bravely recounted the horrors she had endured.

Resendiz, who was convicted of capital murder in 2000, was sentenced to death. He admitted to killing at least 15 people during his killing spree across six states. Holly faced her attacker in court, recalling how he showed no emotion as she testified. “I had to do this, not just for me but for all the families who had lost someone to this man,” she said.

Resendiz was executed by lethal injection in June 2006, but his chilling legacy lives on. Holly, while scarred by the trauma of that night, continues to honor the memory of Chris and all the other victims of the Railroad Killer. Despite the horrors she faced, Holly’s strength and courage in the face of unimaginable suffering have made her a beacon of survival and justice.