Survivor of an axe attack posts a photo of his injuries and sends a powerful warning to others.

After being sliced across the head with an axe, a domestic abuse survivor has urged other victims to get treatment.

Following her then-horrible boyfriend’s savagery, the 45-year-old “can’t believe she’s still here today.”

She sent out a striking message, saying: “Don’t hide behind closed doors, I’d suggest to anyone going through something similar.”

After her attacker was convicted guilty of attempted murder after leaving her with a horrible slash across her forehead, six fractured ribs, and a collapsed lung, the victim spoke up.

On Thursday, Wayne Ahearne was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the assault.

“I’d advise to anyone going through something similar, don’t hide behind closed doors,” she said in a moving message released at a time when police claim domestic abuse occurrences are on the rise. It’s fine to say, “He just hit me,” but the situation might quickly escalate. That’s usually only the beginning.

“I felt so vulnerable at the time, and I was so upset when I realized what had happened, but there are so many resources available, and there’s no need to feel ashamed.

“A monster like him has gotten what he deserves,” says the judge.

On March 13, the woman was discovered by a friend and rushed to the hospital, where she required six hours of surgery.

She urged everyone suffering behind closed doors to “report it,” referring to a series of instances leading up to the deadly attack.

The victim, a Wigan resident, stated: “I’ve been left insecure and nervous, and I’m unable to travel alone. He was a demon. I don’t recall the attack; I awoke in the hospital, and my family was distraught by what had occurred.

"I met him through a friend before the attack and began seeing him in December. It started with his destroying a window in my house, which I didn't think was right. Then I discovered he had taken my bank card without telling me and had even strangled me the week before, but I failed to report it. I assumed he was."