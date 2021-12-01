Survivor claims that England and France ignored migrant pleas for help as the boat sank in the English Channel.

After their boat capsized in the English Channel, a survivor stated they called both English and French officials for assistance, but both sides told them to call the other.

According to the Associated Press, an overcrowded inflatable boat sank in the English Channel between Britain and France on November 24, killing 27 passengers. The tragedy was the deadliest migration mishap in the English Channel’s history.

When the boat began to fill with water, Mohammed Ibrahim Zada, an Iranian Kurdish migrant, was on board. He told the Kurdish Rudaw news agency that France and Britain have rejected their pleas for assistance.

“We requested assistance from the French police,” he stated. “We informed the French police of our location, and they informed us that we were in British seas.” So, we were in British seas and requested assistance from the British police, but they advised us to contact the French police.” According to the British Home Office, British authorities answered every phone that day and did not ignore the migrant’s request for assistance. During that time, Britain’s clandestine Channel threat commander, Dan O’Mahoney, said there were many migrant boats in the water.

“I can’t tell you with any certainty if we received a call from that boat or not,” O’Mahoney said, adding that the Coast Guard was investigating.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“The French authorities informed us to the presence of that boat…at which point it was far beyond French territorial seas,” Mahoney told the committee on Wednesday. “It’s probable that no one will ever be able to say with perfect certainty whether the boat was in British or French seas prior to that.” Another survivor, Mohamed Isa Omar, told the BBC that as the boat sank, he heard at least one passenger make contact with British authorities.

"Our cellphones were already submerged," Omar explained. "However, one of us had a working phone and called the [British] authorities, who directed him to send the location." But, before he accomplishes that, the phone falls into the water, and we are unable to communicate." Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has proposed legislation that would allow police patrolling the English Channel to turn people away.