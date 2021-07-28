Survivor Andrew Devine is the 97th casualty of Hillsborough.

After suffering horrific injuries in the catastrophe, a Hillsborough survivor who spent 32 years proving doctors incorrect died at the age of 55.

Andrew Devine, a Mossley Hill resident, was 22 years old when he went to see Liverpool play Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989, in Sheffield.

He was unlawfully died as a result of the accident, according to a coroner’s inquest in Liverpool today, making him the 97th victim.

Andrew was not expected to live the next day after his chest was crushed and his brain was starved of oxygen in the murderous crush that killed 96 other Liverpool fans in Britain’s worst ever sporting disaster.

After surviving the initial critical 24 hours, his parents were told he would most likely die within six months, and they later learnt that no one had survived such injuries for more than eight years.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, unable to communicate, and able to consume only puréed food, Andrew’s family’s love and support kept him going, but they released a statement this evening confirming his death.

“We can announce that Andrew Devine passed away yesterday at the young age of 55 with profound regret and a sense of immense loss,” it said.

“Our collective grief is palpable, but so is the realization that we were fortunate to have Andrew with us for 32 years following the Hillsborough disaster.

“We applaud the coroner’s decision today at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, Mr Andre Rebello, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th victim of the horrific events of April 15, 1989.

“Andrew has been a much-loved son, brother, and uncle over the years. He has been helped by his family and a team of committed carers who have given their all to him.

“As always, our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by Hillsborough.

“At this difficult time, we ask that our privacy be respected.”

“Liverpool Football Club is extremely saddened by the passing of Andrew Devine, who died yesterday at the.”Summary ends.” stated Liverpool FC in a statement.