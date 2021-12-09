Surveillance footage reveals a couple let a murder suspect inside their home before the incident.

Before they were killed, a couple let an unidentified stranger inside their flat, according to CCTV footage revealed by authorities. The individual is currently being investigated as a suspect in the crime.

Daniel Aaron, 31, and Kristen McDevitt, 30, buzzed the man into the Camden Vantage apartment complex on Jackson Street on November 22 based on the footage.

After that, he was allowed to enter the couple’s unit, where he lingered for almost an hour and a half before returning to the hallway.

At around 8:15 p.m., a man dressed in black and wearing a face mask raced out with a safe in his hands.

Investigators released the video days after the murder, urging viewers to note the man’s “unusual” walking style. He may also be sporting a nose ring, according to them.

According to People, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk remarked, “We want people to pay attention to the way this individual walks.” “We think he walks in a really strange way; it’s quite distinct.” The Atlanta Police Department is requesting individuals to come forward with any valuable information they may have on the suspect as the investigation proceeds.

The police agency commented on YouTube, “The person visible in this video is wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred at 180 Jackson St NE on 11/27/2021.” “Please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) if you have any information about this person’s identify.” Officers arrived to the apartment complex around 9:45 p.m. on the day of the couple’s murder to find Aaron and McDevitt with stab wounds.

According to WSB-TV, some family members and friends of the couple claimed they couldn’t believe such a tragedy would befall the cherished couple.

“I guess you can’t trust anyone now,” a neighbor, Saf Blade, told the outlet. I’m not terrified, but I do need to keep an eye on things.” McDevitt was a client of Ashley Francis’ Turn Cycling Studio in Sandy Springs, but she thought she was more like family to her.

Francis remarked, “She’s renowned as the girl with the bright hair.” “It had bright colors, exactly like her attitude, and it was a light and a breath of new air every time she went into the studio.”