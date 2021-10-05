Surveillance footage from Times Square shows a woman being pushed onto a moving subway car.

On Monday morning, police are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who reportedly shoved a bystander into an approaching subway train at the Times Square metro station.

At around 8:15 a.m., the 42-year-old victim was waiting on the northbound 1, 2, and 3 train lines when she was allegedly shoved into the approaching 1 train by an unsolicited stranger.

The victim collided with the side of the approaching train but avoided falling onto the tracks in front of it, which could have been fatal.

Witness Alejandro DeJesus told ABC7, “It looked malicious.” “Wow, that’s terrifying. That could happen to anyone at any time when they are least expecting it.”

“The victim, after being struck by the train, fell back onto the platform and suffered major physical injuries to her face and legs,” according to police. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, the unprovoked suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. A woman wearing a black long sleeve shirt and a bright headscarf was seen on surveillance tape at the location. She was similarly dressed in black, with black boots and a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA in Spanish (74782). On the Crime Stoppers website, https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, the public can anonymously submit tips.

A woman was kicked down an escalator at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Subway Station in Brooklyn, New York, last month, according to this website.

An unidentified man was seen walking past a woman on the escalator in a video released by the New York Police Department. He then turned around to face the woman, kicking her in the chest and kicking her off of the escalator. The woman was seen falling backwards in the footage due to the intensity of the kick.

According to the NYPD, the guy and woman had a verbal altercation before the man kicked her in the chest. It was a “verbal exchange that escalated when the unnamed male kicked the victim in the chest, causing her to fall several feet down the escalator,” according to the police.

The 32-year-old victim “suffered cuts and bruises,” according to police. This is a condensed version of the information.