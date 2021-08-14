Surprising CCTV footage shows a cowardly 14-year-old boy slashing two teenagers on the waterfront.

A cowardly boy stabbing two other boys after they refused to let him and his friends play with their football in this disturbing video.

During a brawl on Liverpool’s waterfront involving a big group of youths, the 14-year-old yob knifed the 15-year-old victims in the buttocks.

The bare-chested thug pulled a knife from a bag and stabbed one victim from behind, according to disturbing CCTV footage uploaded on social media.

However, a flurry of rapid punches from one brave victim knocked the gutless kid down, allowing the two older males to flee to safety.

When the video was first released on social media, it sparked outrage, with many observers claiming that the knife-wielding child might easily have killed his victims.

“30+ sets of parents lucky they haven’t had their door busted through this morning and their daughter or son jailed for double murder,” one Twitter user stated.

“When it comes to this, there is no such thing as ‘grassing.’ You’re just as terrible as that rat if you’re okay with your kid hanging out with his ‘friends’ like this.”

Because of their age, neither the Walton kid nor his two victims can be identified.

The Washington Newsday has altered the film to conceal their names while raising awareness about the dangers of knife crime.

The two parties were described as “total strangers” at Liverpool Youth Court, with District Judge Wendy Lloyd observing: “What is particularly troubling about these attacks on the lads is that it was all about nothing at all.”

The youngster, who was accompanied by his mother, appeared in court earlier this week wearing a hooded top, tracksuit pants, and trainers.

He admitted to wounding with the purpose to cause great bodily injury on two occasions, as well as holding a “black handled knife with a jagged edge” in public.

Police received complaints of a big group of boys and girls gathered near the Pump House tavern at around 9.45 p.m. on Friday, July 23 this year, according to prosecutors.

Officers discovered two casualties, who were given first aid and subsequently brought to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, despite the fact that the information received at the time indicated that only one youngster had been stabbed. “The summary has come to an end.”