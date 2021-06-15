Surgeons can use a 3D printed liver model to help them prepare for difficult operations.

Scientists have devised a method of 3D printing a model of the liver, which could aid surgeons in practicing for difficult operations. The tool was developed by Nottingham Trent University researchers using scan data from cancer-affected patient organs.

It is hoped that by allowing doctors to practice on a lifelike model before performing actual surgery, liver resections will be performed more accurately and with better patient outcomes.

Dr. Christopher Clarke, a consultant radiologist at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said the technology could give surgeons “increased confidence in each procedure they undertake.”

In the prototype 3D-printed organ, different tissue hardnesses, such as blood vessels, liver tissue, and the tumor itself, are all factored in. It’s made of synthetic gels and fibers and costs

Doctors can put real surgical procedures like endoscopies and laser ablation techniques to the test. “Surgeons have an incredibly difficult job removing some tumors in order to save people’s lives,” said senior research fellow Richard Arm. “Many surgeons only discover the true complexities of an operation when they are in the middle of the live procedure itself, due to the limitations of existing technologies available to them.”

“Because each patient is different and has organs of various shapes, sizes, and constructions, there can be a variety of hidden complications to deal with.”

“This study demonstrates how existing scan data and modern 3D-print processing methods can dramatically improve the preparation available before even making the first incision.”