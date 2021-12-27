Surgeon sues hospital for interrogating her about sex life after removing object from man’s rectum.

After saving a man with a “foreign item” wedged inside his rectum, a female surgeon filed a complaint against the authorities of New York-Presbyterian Hospital for questioning her about her sex life.

Dr. Deborah Keller, a colorectal surgeon, said the incident occurred in February 2020, when she was called in several times to assist a patient who had an object lodged in his anus. According to the New York Post, she finally assisted in the successful extraction of the unidentifiable item from the patient’s body.

Dr. Keller claims she was placed on administrative leave the next day and thereafter “interrogated” by hospital managers in her Manhattan Federal Court case.

She claimed that the administrators “sexualized” the object, and that Keller was having sex with the male surgeon who was in charge of the patient’s treatment. They also accused her of invading the man’s privacy by publicly disseminating a photograph of the object.

Keller described the hospital’s internal hearing committee’s investigation as “demeaning and embarrassing.”

She refused to talk about the thing, claiming that doctors “don’t really know” what it was.

“They kept using incorrect names for the foreign [item], it was just getting argumentative, and they were asking questions that had nothing to do with medicine, patient care, or colorectal surgery, making what I do appear like a comedy,” Keller explained.

She stated that she had already prepared herself for the surgery and that she would not be photographing it.

Dr. Keller claimed in the lawsuit that the male doctor in charge of the patient’s treatment had the patient’s permission to photograph and videotape the patient for educational purposes. Keller said in court papers that Dr. Mark Kiely contacted her for assistance “because to her known competence.”

Dr. Kiely, on the other hand, was never questioned about the incident and was initially suspended before being reinstated.

She also denied having a romantic involvement with one of her coworkers. Dr. Keller, on the other hand, claimed in the lawsuit that she emailed a photo of the unidentified object to a surgical resident, only to have it removed in the operating room.

She said she was the only woman engaged in the case and the only one who had her employment taken away from her. Dr. Keller claims she was singled out because she had filed eight previous complaints of gender discrimination against her employer, Pokala Ravi Kiran, Chief of Colorectal Surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The New York-Presbyterian Hospital has not responded to the lawsuit or Dr. Keller’s gender discrimination allegations.