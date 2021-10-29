Surgeon claims he was high on ecstasy laced with meth when he tried to buy his children from their mother.

A guy was sentenced to 16 years in jail in California for sex offences, including attempting to buy two young girls from their mother. Cassidy Lavorini-Doyle, 38, claimed he was high on ecstasy laced with amphetamine prior to the event, which happened in 2019.

After pleading guilty to various crimes, including attempting to sex traffic juveniles and possessing and attempting to make child pornography, Lavorini-Doyle, a Yale-educated oral surgeon in Oakland, California, was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Additional allegations of active kidnapping and people trafficking are pending against him in Contra Costa County.

Lavorini-Doyle admitted to approaching a woman and her two daughters, ages 10 and 11, in an office building during the trial. He allegedly offered the woman $30,000 to “purchase her two girls for the night,” according to authorities. The mother refused and phoned the cops right away.

According to Mercury News, Lavorini-Doyle was to the office building to speak with a financial counselor about his $700,000 debt. After the incident, Lavorini-Doyle was briefly detained by police before being released.

Before approaching the mother, he took six tablets of ecstasy that he believed were laced with methamphetamine, according to his counsel. According to the Mercury News, his attorneys also argued that despite having a “perverse desire and corrupt intent to have sex with youngsters,” he never succeeded.

Child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the Department of Justice, is on the rise in the United States and around the world. According to the Department of Justice’s website, “individuals can now utilize websites and social media to promote, schedule, and purchase sexual encounters with children.” “In addition, the Internet and mobile devices allow pimps and traffickers to access a bigger clientele base than before, thereby exposing victims to higher risks and dangers.” Buying and selling child victims has gotten easier and more anonymous since the internet’s advent. Through the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the Polaris Project, a charity dedicated to combating human trafficking, received more than 11,500 reports of human trafficking.

Lavorini-Doyle flew to Cambodia with $10,000 in cash, a new camera, zip ties, and duct tape the day after attempting to buy the two girls. He stated that he planned to spend the funds. This is a condensed version of the information.