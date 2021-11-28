Surgeon calls GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s comments on the COVID vaccine “wrong and reckless.”

A Johns Hopkins surgeon slammed Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s statements on Fox News concerning natural immunity vs. COVID immunizations on Sunday.

Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, said natural immunity is the reason Florida has a lower number of COVID-19 cases than other states, including Michigan, during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures.

“One of the things the CDC hasn’t done, and no federal policy has taken into account what natural immunity does,” she added, “and that may be what we’re seeing in Florida today.” “Natural immunity, according to some research, provides 27 times more protection against subsequent COVID than immunization.” “So we need to consider all of the science rather than selectively choosing which science to follow when making policy decisions,” she continued. By Sunday afternoon, a video of her statements (below) had been viewed over 610,000 times on Twitter, according to the video.

A trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Joseph Sakran, turned to Twitter to condemn her remarks. “Let’s just be clear about how incorrect and reckless @NancyMace is,” he wrote as a critical care surgeon.

Let’s just be clear about how wrong and unsafe @NancyMace is as a critical care surgeon.

This is one of the many reasons I’m voting for @AnnieAndrewsMD – a dependable healthcare professional who will tell you the truth and represent us proudly in Congress! — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) https://t.co/SjB7o1oub1 28 November 2021 Florida, according to Mace, is an example of natural immunity at work. In November, the state reported a low number of cases, despite other states reporting an increase. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state recorded a 7-day average of 1,413 new cases on November 22—the latest day for which data was available.

Florida had some of the greatest numbers of infections and deaths earlier in the outbreak.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has had a COVID death rate of 284 per 100,000 persons from January 21, 2020. Only seven other states have a higher death rate: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Jersey.

