Suranne Jones is on medicine after ‘not being able to cope’ with her father’s death.

Suranne Jones has stated that she is using medication to cope with the death of her father due to a coronavirus infection.

Suranne, who starred in Coronation Street, said she wanted to talk about her experiences since there is a “big taboo” surrounding the topic.

Suranne, 42, announced in May that she had lost her father, who had tested positive for Covid, in January.

The Nobleman Following the death of her mother in 2016, when she had a “major breakdown,” the Jack star was prescribed medication for the first time.

“My mother had been sick for many years,” she revealed on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place show. She had an aneurysm, and as her condition worsened, she developed dementia and Parkinson’s disease, and she ended up in a nursing facility.

“In 2016, I gave birth to my baby at the end of February, and before the end of the year, I had lost my mother.

“What I did was I went into work because I thought, ‘Well, I’ll accept a job because I want to prove that I’m back in the game,’ which is a whole other conversation about mothers, especially actors, saying, ‘I can do it all, don’t write me off,’” she said.

“So I took on a difficult assignment – God only knows why I chose Frozen” (a play she starred in in 2018). To this day, I’m not sure why I chose a subject about a paedophile and the mother of the child who died at the hands of this paedophile.

“It was quite difficult, and I had a very public breakdown in front of the audience, with a build-up that I didn’t recognize.

“You’d think I’d stop at that moment, but instead I said to myself, ‘It’s okay, I’ve got this fantastic opportunity – Gentleman Jack – I’m going to do it because I think it’ll help me.’ It did, to some extent, since Anne Lister is such a lovely character to play.”

Suranne, on the other hand, claimed that her 14-hour work days, when paired with her family life, had become unmanageable, adding, “I’m trying to handle stuff.” Because I haven’t yet grieved for my mother, I’m attempting to avoid the inevitable.” “The summary comes to an end.”