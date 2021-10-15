Suranne Jones and Adam James star in Vigil, which premiered on Celebrity Gogglebox.

For Stand Up To Cancer, Gogglebox returns with a special celebrity edition.

Adam James and Suranne Jones of Vigil were announced to feature on the Channel 4 show earlier this week.

The final famous personalities visiting the iconic sofa tonight as part of Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK’s Stand Up To Cancer extravaganza are England and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and artist Aitch.

Channel 4 unveils a fresh roster for Stand Up To Cancer, including a celebrity Gogglebox cast.

Kalvin and Aitch will join other notable faces such as Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, Aisling Bea, Rob Delaney, Michael Sheen, his partner Anna Lundberg, Matt Lucas, and his mother Diana on this very special edition of the ever-popular TV review show to pass judgment on a huge assortment of TV deliciousness.

The regular Gogglebox households, including best friends Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie from Blackpool, Marcus and Mica from South London, and the Siddiqui family, will also feature.

“Cancer impacts far too many of us, and the work done by the Stand Up To Cancer campaign is wonderful, so Adam and I are thrilled to be engaged,” Suranne Jones said.

“As a longtime fan of the show, I am ecstatic to be joining the distinguished roster of Stand Up To Cancer Goggleboxers with the wonderful Suranne,” Adam James remarked.

“With one in every two of us contracting cancer at some point in our lives, it’s critical that we all band together to raise necessary funding and truly make a difference.”

Naomi Campbell, Noel Gallagher, Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, and Martin Compston, Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Steve Coogan, Liam Gallagher, Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, Big Narstie, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Danny and Dani Dyer, Liam Payne, Liam Payne, Liam Payne

Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, was launched in the UK in 2012. It pulls the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

Visit channel4.com/su2c for additional information or to donate. In support of the, 100% of your gift will go to Cancer Research UK. “The summary has come to an end.”