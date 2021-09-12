Suranna Jones, the star of Vigil, has a Corrie background, and fans will recognize her.

The new BBC drama Vigil, starring Suranne Jones, has captivated viewers.

The mystery surrounding the loss of a Scottish fishing vessel and a fatality on board the submarine HMS Vigil is explored in this thriller.

DCI Amy Silva, played by Suranne Jones, and DS Kirsten Longacre, played by Rose Leslie, are leading an inquiry into British national security on land and at sea.

However, some viewers may be unaware that award-winning actress Suranne made her reputation on Coronation Street as one of Steve McDonald’s wives.

Suranne had originally auditioned for the role of Genna Gregory on the soap in 2000, but Jennifer James won the part.

Suranne was approached by the bosses of Corrie mere weeks after her audition, and was offered the role of Karen Phillips on the soap.

She grabbed the attention of numerous men, including Steve and Peter Barlow, when she made her debut as a machinist in Weatherfield.

However, she began dating Steve in 2001, and the two married soon after Janice Battersby made a bet with Karen.

After splitting up, the couple rekindled their romance after Steve proposed for the second time on a canal boat.

Tracy Barlow told Steve he was the father of her unborn kid after a one-night encounter at Christmas in 2003, and they intended to marry in February 2004.

However, the wedding day went on as planned, albeit with some glitches.

Tracy was there at the ceremony and informed all of the guests that Steve was the father of the child.

Despite her dissatisfaction, Karen agreed to remarry Steve after he stated that he had no intention of being with Tracy.

Later that year, however, Steve and Karen split up again, with Karen eventually fleeing Weatherfield on Boxing Day after nearly killing Steve and Tracy’s kid Amy.