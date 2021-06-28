Supreme Court challenge to begin over Scottish Parliament Bills

The UK Government’s most senior lawyers are due to start a Supreme Court challenge over two Bills unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament.

In March, Holyrood unanimously passed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill, which would incorporate a UN treaty into Scottish law.

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, expressed worry that the law could impose legal obligations on UK ministers, which would fall outside the scope of the Scottish Government’s authority.

Mr Jack wrote to Deputy First Minister John Swinney prior to the Bill’s passing, requesting amendments to guarantee that it did not apply to legislation passed by the UK Government or UK ministers.

However, after the legislation was not amended, Mr Jack said the issue would be referred to the Supreme Court.

The legal bid, starting on Monday and brought by the Attorney General and the Advocate General for Scotland will evaluate whether certain parts of the Bills are outside of the power of the Scottish legislature.

Similar concerns were raised about the European Charter of Local Self-Government (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill, which was similarly passed unanimously by MSPs.

The Bills, which incorporate international treaties to which the UK is a signatory into Scottish law, will now be considered by the UK’s top court.

The Supreme Court will also explore whether the Bills will give Scottish judges broad authority to scrutinize legalization approved by the UK Parliament over the course of two days.

The Lord Advocate of Scotland, Dorothy Bain QC, and the Counsel General of Wales are replying to the legal action.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, had described the proposal as “morally abhorrent,” accusing the UK government of attempting to overturn a statute protecting children’s rights.

Mr Jack, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that the issue with the legislation is solely about the Scottish Parliament’s potential overreach, not the contents of either of the Bills.

The case will be heard by five Supreme Court justices and is expected to end on Tuesday, with judgment reserved until a later date.