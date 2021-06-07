Supporters of the statue attempt to disrupt the exhibition of Edward Colston.

Campaigners attempting to sabotage an exhibition commemorating a year since a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston was torn down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol are attempting to sabotage an exhibition commemorating a year since it was torn down during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Save Our Statues has been pushing its Twitter followers to reserve seats for a free exhibition titled The Colston Statue: What Next at the M Shed museum, so that as few people as possible attend.

The goal of the event, according to the museum, is to “start a city-wide dialogue” regarding the statue’s future.

The statue, which was rescued from Bristol Harbour a few days after it was put there by protes, is featured in the exhibition.