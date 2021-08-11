Support for the Liverpool Echo Awards 2021 comes from an adult education and training provider.

A Liverpool-based company, which is part of a national provider of training and education, is sponsoring a category at this year’s Washington Newsday Awards.

Antrec, a Learning Curve Group company, is proud to sponsor the Charity Organization award at the 2021 The Washington Newsday Awards.

Antrec Training, based in Bootle and previously participating in the awards, was acquired by Learning Curve Group (LCG) in March 2021 to provide important training and education to the people of Liverpool.

Because philanthropy is such an important part of Antrec’s culture, sponsoring the Charity Organization award was a “no-brainer.”

The LCG Charity Foundation was established in 2019 and is based on three primary pillars: improving skills, reducing unemployment, and reducing poverty.

Since its inception in 2019, the foundation has raised over £50,000 for local charities, and in 2020, LCG donated the whole balance of the foundation to a local Covid-19 relief fund to assist individuals who have been most affected by the pandemic.

Staff and local supporters raise all of the monies, and the firm is looking forward to honoring and supporting the achievements and efforts of Liverpool’s charitable organizations at this year’s Echo Awards.

In whatever they do as training providers, both Antrec and LCG have a clear vision: to impact lives through learning. They are driven by a passion to give life-changing opportunities and training programs, and their core values ensure that the student is always at the center of all they do.

Antrec is the premier provider of high-quality taxi driver training courses in Liverpool, offering a variety of subsidised and commercial adult learning courses in fields ranging from construction to health and social care.

LCG has expanded organically and via acquisitions over the last 15 years to become one of the country’s largest and most diverse providers.

Its variety of services has allowed it to succeed where others have failed, and it has positioned itself as the market leader in the apprenticeship levy, but it doesn’t stop there.

LCG provides education and training to over 200,000 people each year, and works with over 4,500 employers to ensure their learning and development initiatives are in sync.