Support for stricter gun laws has dropped to a seven-year low.

After a major shooting, there is usually a rise of support for stronger gun legislation, but this support dissipates over time.

People still favor tighter federal gun rules in the United States, according to new polls by Quinnipiac, Pew Research, and Gallup, albeit by a narrow margin.

According to a Gallup study, 52 percent of individuals believe that “rules controlling the sale of firearms” should be tougher than they are now. According to Gallup, this is the “lowest reading since 2014.” According to the Quinnipiac poll, 45 percent of Americans support stricter gun rules, while 49 percent oppose them. According to a Pew Research poll conducted earlier this year, 53% of Canadians believe gun restrictions should be tightened.

Republicans are overwhelmingly opposed to tighter gun controls, whilst Democrats are overwhelmingly in favor of such measures.

However, the number of mass shootings has not decreased between 2014 and today, but Gallup did see an interesting trend: support for stronger gun regulations decreases when Democrats are in power, but increases when Republicans are in power.

Following tragedies like Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, and other mass shootings that were synonymous with the movement, calls for tougher gun control laws have gotten louder in the past, but such emotions tend to dissipate with time.

The verdict in the trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, as well as the current trial of three men charged in the shooting murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, revived the debate about gun legislation.

After carrying an AR-15 to a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse was exonerated of all charges. He then shot three people, killing two of them, but claimed self-defense and was acquitted on all charges.

Arbery was pursued by three men in a truck, Gregory, 65, Travis McMichael, 35, and William Bryan, 52, and was shot by the younger McMichael. There has yet to be a decision in this case.