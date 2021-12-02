Supply chain bottlenecks and worker retention rates are among the issues raised by businesses to the federal government.

As price hikes were recorded in the economy, businesses warned the Federal Reserve that supply chain bottlenecks and worker retention rates are among their concerns about inflation.

The problems were revealed by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Despite the fact that a survey of business conditions conducted by the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks found that the economy is growing at a modest-to-moderate pace and that the outlook for future growth is positive, companies are concerned about when the problems will be resolved, according to The Associated Press.

The Fed’s beige book report stated, “There were wide-ranging input cost increases emanating from robust demand for raw materials, logistical issues, and labor market tightness.”

Companies expressed “consistent difficulty in acquiring and keeping staff,” according to the research. Due to workforce shortages, a lot of leisure and hospitality businesses are working fewer hours.

According to the survey, businesses heard a variety of reasons for the shortage, including a lack of childcare, retirements, and fears about COVID.

The Fed stated that “almost all districts reported substantial wage growth.” “Businesses raised wages and offered other incentives, like as bonuses and more flexible working arrangements, as a result of hiring difficulties and high turnover rates.” On the 14th and 15th of December, central bank officials will meet for their final meeting of the year. The topic will be the Fed survey, which was conducted through interviews with business contacts in the Fed’s 12 regional bank districts.

Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, also stated that the central bank is prepared to reverse the easy-money policies that have aided the economy over the past 20 months.

Since the spring of 2020, the Fed has been buying $120 billion in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The central bank announced at its meeting last month that it will begin reducing such purchases, which help keep long-term interest rates low, by $15 billion in November and another $15 billion in December.

According to Powell’s statements this week, the Fed may announce at its December meeting that it will make bigger monthly reductions in the future, allowing the bond purchases to be fully terminated sooner than the June deadline.

The Fed would then be able to begin raising its benchmark interest rate. This is a condensed version of the information.