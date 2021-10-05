Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick runs the London Marathon while holding a photo of Keira, his late dog.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has completed the London Marathon while carrying a photograph of his late dog Keira.

The Border terrier, who was about a year old when she was hit by a van outside the veterinary doctors’ Surrey business, died last month.

She was previously described by the 53-year-old vet as his “mutual guardian” who “never left his side.”

And she was right there with him as the animal lover from Ireland took on the 26.2 mile race.

“Happy #WorldAnimalDay – may you rejoice in the companionship of the creatures you love,” he wrote in a tweet. I’m honoring my best friend, who has remained by my side as I take on new challenges.

“I ran the London Marathon yesterday. I ran with Keira’s support, carrying a picture of her.”

Professor Noel has been outspoken about how Keira has helped him get through difficult times, and how she liked to “lick his tears” when he was upset.

“When the going got difficult, thinking of her little hairy adventurous cheerful face pushed me through – just as she has done for the last 14 years during the tough periods of life – she spurred me on and encouraged me to be the best I could be,” he continued in a second tweet.

He paid tribute to her in a video posted last month, saying, “She sat on my knee when I was writing lectures or making reports, whether it was happy or sad.” She liked it when I was unhappy because she could lick the salt from my tears.

“But, above all, she was the best friend I could possibly have, and she gave me hope.

“She pushed me to be the greatest person I could be. She shielded me from the ups and downs of life. She knew everything there was to know about me, yet she kept it to herself.”