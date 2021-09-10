Supervet After the death of his beloved Border Terrier Keira, Noel Fitzpatrick’s “heart is completely broken.”

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, a veterinarian, is believed to be saddened after his Border Terrier died just over a year after being hit by a van.

According to Mirror Online, he announced the news in an Instagram post shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Keira was involved in an accident in October 2020, and the Irishman admitted that treating his own pet was the most nerve-wracking experience of his career.

A delivery van “sped” around the corner and struck the dog, causing internal organ damage and forcing Noel to make the difficult decision to operate on his dog’s shattered pelvis.

It was the’most nervous’ he’d ever been in his 20-year career, he told Desert Island Discs.

Despite the mishap, Keira made a full recovery, with Noel posting updates on social media about how she was getting “stronger every day.”

The world-famous veterinarian, who has treated Meghan Markle’s dog and Russel Brand’s cat, claimed Keira was the inspiration for his life’s work.

“She’s as much a reason that Fitzpatrick Referrals exists as I am, she’s my muse,” he remarked after her accident.

“When I consider how I would treat any animal that walks through these doors, I think about how I would treat her…

There is hope, and there must always be hope because love, hope, and faith are all we have. To me, she is everything.”

“It is with tremendous regret that I convey the news that Keira, my loving friend of over 14 years, has passed away,” the 53-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“My heart is shattered. She was the best buddy I’d ever had in the entire universe.

“My friend Amy and her son Kyle are heartbroken as well, having shared her guardianship with me for so long.

“We were very fortunate to have her in our lives, illuminating the path with her amazing unconditional love.”

On Thursday night, soon before 8 p.m., the terrible news was relayed on social media by someone who has saved the lives of hundreds of pets.

“We were extremely lucky to have been afforded magical additional time with her when she nearly lost her,” Noel concluded, paying respect to his best buddy.

