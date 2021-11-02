Superdrug is holding a month-long Black Friday 2021 sale.

Superdrug has revealed that it will provide Black Friday offers for the entire month of November.

Black Friday began in the United States and is observed on the Friday following Thanksgiving Day, which is observed on the fourth Thursday of November every year. It has subsequently spread around the world, with many UK stores participating as well.

Most shops provide discounts and promoted sales on Black Friday, with some stores opening early and online deals starting early to accommodate customer demand.

Tesco customers are raving over the £25 F&F Clothing ‘Christmas dress of dreams,’ as shown on Kelly Brook’s Instagram account.

The 26th of November is Black Friday this year.

Superdrug’s Health and Beautycard members will be able to take advantage of Black Friday bargains starting tomorrow, November 3.

Beauty fans will be able to save up to £350 by taking advantage of up to 55 percent off.

Members of the Health and Beautycard will be the first to benefit from the discounts, with offers and promotions in effect from November 3 to November 16, when other customers will be able to take advantage of the savings as well.

There will be discounts on electricals such as toothbrushes, shavers, hair straighteners, and more, as well as major fragrance brands such as Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Paco Rabanne.

Up to 62 percent discount gift sets and beauty packages will also be available.

Superdrug’s Black Friday discounts will be available from November 16 to November 30 to all customers.