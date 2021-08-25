Superdrug customers “stockpile” £6 artificial tan, pleading with the store to “never ever discontinue.”

Customers at Superdrug are enamored with a £5.99 fake tan lotion.

With the recent unpredictability of the weather and the end of summer approaching, a little fake tan can go a long way toward attaining a sun-kissed look without the sun.

Superdrug’s vast assortment of makeup, skincare, beauty accessories, household supplies, and more is well-liked by beauty fans.

The retailer also has its own line of cruelty-free items, like the Solait Bronzing Lotion, which has been a sensation online.

The tanner costs £5.99 and includes a guiding tint that initially gives users a modest color that progressively deepens over one to four hours into a “natural looking tan.”

It’s formulated with Aloe Vera, glycerin, and Vitamin E to “help moisturize the skin for longer-lasting results” and is “perfect for maintaining an all-year tan.”

On Superdrug’s website, the tan has received a slew of five-star evaluations.

“I’ve been using this for a couple of years now and I love it,” one enthusiast stated. It’s simple to use, delivers immediate results, and produces a natural-looking tan. People frequently complement me on my tan ;).”

“My first time using this tan and [certainly]won’t be my last great tan, doesn’t become streaky or patchy once you have rinsed the initial coat off,” Rachel wrote in her review. Depending on how much you put on, it also appears natural.”

"This is the BEST tan I have ever used in my life," Frankie stated. I'm in the bathroom right now after my first ever application, and I'm swearing I'll never use another tan!! I can't believe this has been around for so long. Please, Superdrug, never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever

Vicky called it "the ONLY fake tan you should use!!" in her review. "I've tried a lot of fake tans in my time," she wrote. Some have been really expensive! But, no matter what happens, I always return to this. Beautiful deep tan that lasts and fades in the most natural way possible! It's fantastic that it's an express tan. Rinse is my recommendation."